William Schipani

Guest Book
  • "Judi, I am so sorry for your loss. May the fond memories..."
    - Patti Novosel
Service Information
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN
46410
(219)-736-5840
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Avalon Manor Banquet Center
3550 E. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William Schipani

CROWN POINT, IN - William (Bill) Schipani age 79 of Crown Point, passed away on February 23, 2020. Bill was the former owner of the Old Mill Pizzeria in Merrillville IN and the Shattuck Avenue Spats in Berkley CA. Bill is preceded in death by his parents William and Sarah Schipani Brother John and Sisters Rosie, Fanny and Katie.

Bill is survived by the love of his life Judy Schipani and his step children Carmen Luna-Hogan, Christina (Kevin) Mc Queeney, Ben (Amie) Luna and Angela Luna. Grandchildren : Ashley, Joshua, Zachary, Weston (Jackie), Jaclyn and Christian. Brothers: Frank and Jimmy (Lynn) Schipani. The Sharing of Bills Life and Memories will be held at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center 3550 E. Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville, IN on Saturday February 29, 2020.

Family and friends may visit starting at 11:00 a.m. with a Eulogy at 12:00 noon followed by a luncheon. Bill was a caring and loving man that never met a stranger. CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, Merrillville is honored to assist in Bills wishes. mycalumetpark.com


logo
Published in The Times on Feb. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.