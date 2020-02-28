William Schipani

CROWN POINT, IN - William (Bill) Schipani age 79 of Crown Point, passed away on February 23, 2020. Bill was the former owner of the Old Mill Pizzeria in Merrillville IN and the Shattuck Avenue Spats in Berkley CA. Bill is preceded in death by his parents William and Sarah Schipani Brother John and Sisters Rosie, Fanny and Katie.

Bill is survived by the love of his life Judy Schipani and his step children Carmen Luna-Hogan, Christina (Kevin) Mc Queeney, Ben (Amie) Luna and Angela Luna. Grandchildren : Ashley, Joshua, Zachary, Weston (Jackie), Jaclyn and Christian. Brothers: Frank and Jimmy (Lynn) Schipani. The Sharing of Bills Life and Memories will be held at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center 3550 E. Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville, IN on Saturday February 29, 2020.

Family and friends may visit starting at 11:00 a.m. with a Eulogy at 12:00 noon followed by a luncheon. Bill was a caring and loving man that never met a stranger. CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, Merrillville is honored to assist in Bills wishes. mycalumetpark.com