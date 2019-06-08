William "Bill" Smoot

William "Bill" Smoot of Nashville, IN, passed away on April 27, 2019. Bill was born on June 27, 1928 in Gary, IN to Ward and Harriet Smoot.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Paula (Tokash) Smoot; daughter, Leora (Phil Gray) Smootl; son, James (Tracie) Smoot; grandchildren, Nathan and Matthew Sopkowski, Puck, Zen and Bodhi Smoot and a great-grandson, Liam Sopkowski.

Bill was an artist for most of his life. He and his wife moved to Nashville from northern Indiana in 1991 to be part of the art community in Brown County. From his home studio he worked in several media, including oil, watercolors and pastels. He started his formal art training while stationed in Japan immediately after WWII where he studied anatomy and drawing from a Japanese artist. Bill continued his studies at the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts and the Studio School of Art in Chicago. He then went on to become an apprentice at the Vogue Wright Studio and later opened his own studio in Chicago as a freelance illustrator. His paintings have been exhibited in juried shows across the country and his works hang in numerous public and private collections. He was featured in an issue of Artist's Magazine in an article about techniques of rendering buildings in watercolor. He was a past president of Indiana Heritage Arts.

Bill was employed by The Anderson Company in Gary and Valparaiso for 26 years, retiring from there in 1985. Bill was a 50 year member of the Masons and a Past Commander of the Masonic Lodge in Gary, IN.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

