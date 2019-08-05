William "Bill" Springer

Service Information
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-4824
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
Obituary
William "Bill" Springer

GARY, IN - William "Bill" Springer, age 71, of Gary, passed away, Thursday, August 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rosalee Springer; sons: Billy (Sara) Springer and Matt (Talena) Springer, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother DJ Springer.

Services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with visiting from 3:00 p.m. until the time of military service at 7:00 p.m.

Bill was a Veteran of the US Air Force, and was an avid golfer, bowler, and fisherman.

Published in The Times on Aug. 5, 2019
