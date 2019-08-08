William Thomas "Bill" Fortner III (1984 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Thomas "Bill" Fortner III.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William "Bill" Thomas Fortner, III

HOBART, IN - William "Bill" Thomas Fortner III, age 35, of Hobart, passed away on August 1, 2019.

Visitation for Bill will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burns Funeral Home to cover funeral expenses or for scholarship funds for Bill's two children. Please refer to the BURNS FUNERAL HOME website for full obituary. www.burnsfuneral.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.