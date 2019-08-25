William V. "Bill" Frasor, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - William V. "Bill" Frasor, Jr., age 73, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Bill is survived by his children: Brian C. (Meghan) Frasor of Toronto, Canada, Charles W. (Tosha) Frasor of Franklin, IN and Megan C. (Aaron) Smock of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren: Sara and William Smock; brother, Patrick J. (Pam) Frasor of McDonough, GA; sisters: Mary Ellen (Ed) Moran of Naples, FL, Joan Nellis of Naples, FL, and Anne (John) Lunn of Hixson, TN.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Marva Frasor; parents: William V. and Mary C. Frasor; and brothers: Kenneth C. Frasor and Thomas J. Frasor.

Bill's professional life saw him enjoy a stint with Lockheed-Martin, before establishing a successful career with the American Trucking Association. During his tenure at ATA, he consistently set and broke nearly all annual sales records. Bill was an Army Veteran, having served honorably in Vietnam War for the 3rd Infantry, and achieved the rank of 1st lieutenant. Bill was also hand-selected to serve in the "Old Guard" and was stationed at Arlington National Cemetery. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW and enjoyed reading, camping, hunting, horseback riding, golf, and spending time with his family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bill's name to the .

To sign Bill's online guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com.