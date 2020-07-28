William V. Kretz

DeMOTTE, IN - William V. Kretz, age 71, of DeMotte, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home. He was born December 1, 1948, in Gary, IN, the son of Vernon and Bernetta (Russell) Kretz.

William attended public school and spent a year at Purdue University. He celebrated 39 years of marriage to Phyllis Cauley. William was a machinist at U.S. Steel. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and Royal Order of the Moose Lodge. William enjoyed gardening and loved FarmAll tractors and farming.

William is survived by his wife, Phyllis Kretz of DeMotte, IN; mother, Bernetta (Walter) Karstensen of Crown Point, IN; daughters: Jennifer Kretz of Lafayette, IN; Kelly Kretz of Calumet City, IL; step-children: James Valois, John Valois, William Valois, and Tammy Valois; grandchildren: Taylor, Kayla, and Tristan Frye, Kendall (Loren) Couts, Shawn, Morgan, Noah, and Joshua Valois, and one great-grandson, Jonathan Couts; brother, Terry (Deborah) Kretz; and sister, Debbie Summers.

He was preceded in death by his father.

William's wishes were to be cremated and taken home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

