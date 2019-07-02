William "Butch" Van Duyn

Service Information
Memory Lane Funeral Home & Cemetery
6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30)
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-322-2050
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
American Legion
Lansing, IL
Obituary
William "Butch" Van Duyn

DYER, IN - William "Butch" Van Duyn, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Hammond, IN. He is survived by his parents: William and Marilyn Van Duyn; his siblings: Verla (Chris) Demopoulos and Brian Van Duyn; his nephews and niece: Gregory (Maria) Demopoulos, Nicholas Demopoulos, Alex Van Duyn and Melissa Demopoulos; his stepson, Christopher (Kelly) Valois and numerous beloved cousins.

Butch and his Dad were favorite fishing buddies. Butch was an aircraft mechanic at G & N Aircraft and the employees there were like his second family. They, along with his family, fought a valiant fight with him against Metastatic Melanoma.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the American Legion in Lansing, IL. Please RSVP to (219) 808-7464 or [email protected]

MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN, is handling the arrangements. Info (219) 322-2050. www.memorylanepark.com


Published in The Times on July 2, 2019
