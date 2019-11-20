Willie Davis

Service Information
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-2024
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
New Zion Temple Church
926 Morris Street
Hammond, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
New Zion Temple Church
926 Morris Street
Hammond, IN
Obituary
Willie Davis

HAMMOND, IN - Willie Davis, 70, of Hammond, passed away Sturday, November 16, 2019 at home. He leaves to cherish his memories his beautiful wife, Linda Davis; six children; 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at DIVNITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Zion Temple Church 926 Morris Street Hammond, IN 46320. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Bishop Brandon Jacobs, officiating. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times on Nov. 20, 2019
