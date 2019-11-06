Willie Mae Durr "Mae Mae"

HAMMOND, IN - Willie Mae Durr "Mae Mae" age 96 of Hammond, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Munster Med Inn in Munster.

Survivors four children, Tailia Morris, Sylvia (Fred) Gibbs, Angela Girtman, Derrick Rickey (Diane) Durr; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; two sisters, Yvonne (Arthur) Robinson and Lucille Beverly; two goddaughters Odelet (Duane) West and Levora Kay Merkerson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Edward A. Durr.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th Street, Hammond. Rev. Patrick Gillis, Pastor; Rev. Herman Polk officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at New Community Baptist Church from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Durr family during their time of loss.