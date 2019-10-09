Willie Michael Lundewall

PORTAGE, IN - Willie Michael Lundewall, age 72 of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born on January 29, 1947 in Hammond, IN to Ralph and Lorraine (Shear) Lundewall.

Willie Michael is survived by his wife Linda (Piper) Lundewall; daughters, Kathy (Jon) Harrington and Jennifer (David) Kasarda; grandchildren, Aidan Harrington, Jacob and Emily Kasarda and brothers, Ralph and David; sisters-in-law, Janet (Brandon) Muchesko, Jackie (Terry) Carter and Charlene (Henry) Pluta; brother-in-law, Wayne Piper and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Donna; mother and father -in-law, Leroy and Barbara Piper and sister-in-law, Barbara Jo Piper.

Willie Michael was a United States Navy veteran and was married to his wife Linda for 52 years. He retired from Midwest Steel after 40 years of service. He loved playing pool with his friends at the Bonner Senior Center and enjoyed playing golf and watching professional wrestling. Willie Michael was an avid reader, especially stories about gangsters and mobsters. He was a quiet and caring man and a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Burial to follow at McCool Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.