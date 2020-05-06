Willie Thomas "Tee" Graves
Willie Thomas Graves, Sr. "Tee" HAMMOND, IN - Willie Thomas Graves, Sr "Tee", 77, of Hammond passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster. Willie is survived by his devoted, loving wife, Judith "Smith" Graves of Hammond; two sons, that he loved dearly, Willie (Kimberly) Graves, Jr of Lavista, NE, Bryant Graves of Gary, IN; eight grand-children; six great grandchildren. Willie is also survived by two sisters, Delois Henning and Ermon Jean Estes both of Ripley, TN and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Willie was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie "Graves" Estes and brother, Albert Graves. Willie retired from Inland Steel as a Crane Operator in the #2 Cold Strip with 30 years of service. Willie will be taken to Ripley, TN for Graveside and Burial services on May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery in Ripley, TN. Rev. Ollie Joe Allen officiating pastor. Thompson Mortuary of Ripley, TN, in charge. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Graves family during their time of loss.

Published in The Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
