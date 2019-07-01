Wilma Jane Cender

VALPARAISO, IN - Wilma Jane Cender, 58 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a four year journey with cancer. She was born November 24, 1960 in Orrville, OH, the daughter of Ellis and Sadie (Yoder) Ressler. On August 13, 1983, she married Karl J. Cender, who survives along with their children, Emily (Matt Burgess) and Eric; father, Ellis Ressler; siblings, Eileen Martin, Julie (Rex) Nussbaum, and John (Roberta) Ressler; in-laws, Milton and Ruth Cender; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Sadie. Wilma graduated from Hesston College, Hesston, KS with an Associate of Arts degree in Medical Records and a Master of Arts degree in Christian Formation from the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart.

Wilma until recently served on the ministry team as pastor of Christian formation and pastoral care at the Valparaiso Mennonite Church. She also was a spiritual director and lead various retreats for women. She served on the Missional Leadership Team of Indiana-Michigan Mennonite Conference and was a member of the Michiana Spiritual Directors Network. She was ordained into ministry in March of 2018. She was a member at Valparaiso Mennonite Church and Kern Road Mennonite Church in South Bend. Wilma enjoyed her family, traveling and reading. Wilma had a deep faith in God and enjoyed serving others.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM CST at the MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Memorial Service at Hopewell Mennonite Church, Kouts on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11:00 AM CST. Private burial will take place at Hopewell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Indiana-Michigan Mennonite Conference or the Pathways Retreat Center, both in Goshen.