Wilma Jean Norman

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Wilma Jean Norman age 73 of East Chicago, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at home.

Survivors one daughter, Donnessa L. Norwood; six step-children, John Norman, George Norman, Michael Norman, James Norman, Leslie Norman and Nancy Norman; four grandchildren, Adam Clayton Powell, Kiara L. Norwood, Kahlia N. Norwood, Kiona L. Norwood; five great grand-children; three sisters, Lois Johnson, Pamela Boyd and Sheila (Garrick) Coles; one brother, James Boyd; four nieces; six nephews; five great nieces; five great nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, George Norman; mother, Margie Boyd; father, A.C. Parrish; grandson, Kelvin Norwood; great nephew, Jalen Prince Coles.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Avenue East Chicago, Rev. Dr. Justin Kidd, officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience. HINTON & WILLIAMS is honored to be of service to the Norman family during their time of loss.