Wilma L. Fischer

Service Information
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL
60438
(708)-474-0024
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Lansing
18420 Burnham Ave.
Lansing, IL
View Map
Obituary
Wilma L. Fischer

LANSING, IL - Wilma L. Fischer, age 94 of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughter: Janice Allen; son: Rodney (Gay) Fischer; granddaughter: Amy (Jim) Olds and Lisa (Matt) Allen; great grandchildren: Dylan, Jimmie, Logan, Giana, and Bradley; brother: Robert Becker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Wilma was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years: Harold; brother: Harry; and sister: Elaine. Friends are invited to visit with Wilma's family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Wilma will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Lansing, 18420 Burnham Ave., Lansing, IL with Pastor David Price officiating. Wilma will be entombed at Memory Lane in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Wilma's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online .

Wilma was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lansing where she participated in the UMWA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed.

Published in The Times on July 16, 2019
