Wilma L. Semancik (nee Grdina)

WHITING, IN - Wilma L. Semancik (nee Grdina) 86 of Whiting passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late George Semancik who passed away October 2, 2009; loving mother of Adrienne (John) Grabovac, George "Butch" (Lanona), Margaret "Peggy" Supergan and Joe M. (Cathy); cherished grandmother of Nicole and Peter Protolipac, Jennifer (Rich) Heuer, Jeannie (Michael) Kun, T.J. Fusner, Frank and Alex Supergan, Hallie, Nicholas and Annie Semancik; adoring great grandma of Cody, Summer, Tommy, Taylor, Tyler, Madison and Julianna; many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson Paul Supergan; son-in-law, Frank Supergan and brothers, Michael and Joseph Grdina.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00pm.

Wilma Semancik was born on Schrage Avenue in Whiting, Indiana on November 2, 1933 to Joseph and Vilma Grdina. She was a lifelong resident and was a very proud and active "Whitingite". She was a graduate of Whiting High School. Class of 1951 and was crowned "Miss Standard Oil" in 1953. She was a devoted member of the former SS. Peter & Paul Church where she sang with the church choir for many years. Wilma was very active in the Croatian Community and was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union and had served as the president of fundraising for the Indiana Harbor Junior Tamboritzans, which her children participated with. Always active in the lives of her children and grandchildren, Wilma was a die-hard "Whiting Oiler" fan. An excellent seamstress, Wilma sewed many a name and number on the back of team uniforms. She loved Christmas. Always the "hostess with the mostess", she annually entertained the SS Peter & Paul Choir and her home was a stop on the Whiting-Robertsdale Arts Alive! "Home for the Holidays" House Walk. She had been very active with Tradewinds and the Share Foundation for the Handicapped. Devoted to her family, Wilma will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Share Foundation for the Handicapped or to the , would by appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.