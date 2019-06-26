Wilma M. Lollock (nee Kovacevich)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Wilma M. Lollock (nee Kovacevich) age 91, late of Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Lollock and the late Thomas Roach. Loving mother of Thomas (Marge) Roach, James (Jeanette) Roach, Robert (Sandy) Roach, Mary (Keith) Panik, Suze (David) Jones, Debbie (Tom) Varga, JoAnne (John) Gianoli, Mark Lollock, Donna (Dave) Kobar, Gary Lollock, Gregory (Lori) Lollock and the late Steve Lollock. Dearest grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of eight. Preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Kovacevich, one sister, and two brothers. Kind aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Prayer service Friday, June 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, to St. John the Evangelist Day Chapel, 11301 W. 93rd Ave., St. John, IN, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Private inurnment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300