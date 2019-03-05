Wilma M. Smith

VALPARAISO, IN - Wilma M. Smith, 101, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. She was born December 10, 1917, in Hammond, the daughter of Mark and Edna Grindle. Wilma was a comptroller at the YMCA for many years and was a member of the First United Methodist in Valparaiso. On June 9, 1940 in Hammond, she married Glen Roy Smith, who preceded her in death, June 8, 1975.

Surviving are is her son Larry Smith of Valparaiso, grandson Harry Dillion IV, her daughter Pamela (Martin) Hacket of Florida, her granddaughter Suzanna (Matthew) Carlin of FL, her grandson Christian Hacket of Florida and her grandson Brian Norris of FL.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM at First United Methodist Church, 103 N. Franklin St. Valparaiso, Pastor Dee Miller officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Visitation will be Friday, 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at the church. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to The First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso or the Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Xing, Valparaiso, IN 46383. BARTHOLOMEW FUNEAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com