Wilmadean (Morlan) Markward
Wilmadean Markward (nee Morlan) CROWN POINT, IN - Wilmadean Markward (nee Morlan) age 90 of Crown Point, Indiana formerly of Beecher, Illinois passed away on May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John (1998); loving mother to Jerry (Deb) Markward and the late Janet Ann Cary (1995). Cherished grandmother to John (Liz) Markward, Andy (Kim) Markward, Dan (Jenn) Cary and Tim (Amy) Cary. Great grandmother to Baylei, Halie, Gage, Xander, Nicholas, Isabella, Josh, Noah, Harley and Matilda. Visitation Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4:00PM until time of service at 7:00PM at Fagan-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, Indiana. Interment: Highland Riverview Cemetery, 2257 Portage Ave, South Bend, Indiana with a short service at 1:00 PM (Eastern Daylight Time). Arrangements entrust to Beecher Funeral Home, 602 Dixie Hwy., Beecher, Illinois 60401. Information (708) 946-6000. Beecherfuneralhome.org

Published in The Times on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fagan-Miller Funeral Home
MAY
23
Interment
01:00 PM
Highland Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beecher Funeral Home
602 S Dixie Hwy
Beecher, IL 60401
(708) 946-6000
