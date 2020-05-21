Wilmadean Markward (nee Morlan) CROWN POINT, IN - Wilmadean Markward (nee Morlan) age 90 of Crown Point, Indiana formerly of Beecher, Illinois passed away on May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John (1998); loving mother to Jerry (Deb) Markward and the late Janet Ann Cary (1995). Cherished grandmother to John (Liz) Markward, Andy (Kim) Markward, Dan (Jenn) Cary and Tim (Amy) Cary. Great grandmother to Baylei, Halie, Gage, Xander, Nicholas, Isabella, Josh, Noah, Harley and Matilda. Visitation Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4:00PM until time of service at 7:00PM at Fagan-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, Indiana. Interment: Highland Riverview Cemetery, 2257 Portage Ave, South Bend, Indiana with a short service at 1:00 PM (Eastern Daylight Time). Arrangements entrust to Beecher Funeral Home, 602 Dixie Hwy., Beecher, Illinois 60401. Information (708) 946-6000. Beecherfuneralhome.org
Published in The Times on May 21, 2020.