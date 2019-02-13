Winfred "Buzz" Bowen

VALPARAISO, IN - Winfred "Buzz" Bowen, 80 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born November 21, 1938 in Prairie View, TX to Lucius Augustus Bowen, Sr., MD and Carrie (Mosby) Bowen. Buzz proudly served in the Army Reserves and later obtained his MBA from Northwestern University. He made his career as a Marketing Executive for several companies throughout his career, including Green Giant, Pillsbury, and General Foods. Before retiring, Buzz taught as an Adjunct Professor of Business at Wesleyan University and Ivy Tech. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso and actively participated in many church organizations. Buzz passionately served on the Board of the – Midwest Region, and enjoyed snow skiing, playing tennis, and watching sports, especially the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Buzz will be remembered as a very stoic and intelligent man, who was a perfectionist at heart. He will be deeply missed.

On March 28, 1970 Buzz married Leota Wilson, who survives, along with their son, Ian (Michelle) Bowen of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Kyla and Jace; brother, Lucius (Marva) Bowen, Jr; sisters-in-law: Shirley Gunn-Hunt, Helen Dunham, Gwendolyn Wiggins, Beverly Riley; many nieces and nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, and Aunt Essie and Uncle David Bowen.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St., Valparaiso, with visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to the .