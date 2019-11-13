Winifred "Winnie" (Meseberg) Williams

EAU CLAIRE, WI - Winifred "Winnie" (Meseberg) Williams, 83, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019, surrounded by family, after she lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease. Winnie was born in Hammond, IN on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1935, to Harriet and Leonard Meseberg, Sr. She graduated from Hammond High School in 1953 and then married Gerald Williams on October 16, 1954. She was a stay-at-home mom to their five children.

While at home, she was a seamstress and an Avon lady. Later, she decided to go to college to pursue a career in nursing. She received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Purdue University, Calumet Campus. She was a nurse on the cardiology unit at St Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, Indiana for more than 25 years. In 2004, she decided to beat the winters and enjoy the sunshine in Melbourne, FL where she was active in the Garden and Homemakers Clubs. The rest of the year she spent in Indiana where she was a regular crafter at Our Lady of Grace in Highland. She also enjoyed many trips with the "Tripsters" to places like Nashville, Door County, and St. Louis. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, reading, and watching Hallmark movies. She was known for her delicious homemade meals, her personalized blankets, love of flowers and a remarkable green thumb.

Winnie moved to Eau Claire, WI in 2016 to be closer to her daughter. She was a resident at Oakwood Retirement Community for 2 1/2 years where she loved to play bingo. Winnie has been a resident of BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire for the past year. She could be seen speeding through the halls with her purple walker or enjoying all the desserts and ice cream made by Chef Cindy.

Winnie is survived by four of her children, Deme (Darryl) Tharp of Lowell, IN, Scott (Keith Tate) Williams of Rocklin, CA, Dawn (Bill) Zawacki of Eau Claire, WI, Shawn Williams of Melbourne, FL; eleven grandchildren, Brock Besterda, Michelle (Nick) Pavlovich, Rachael (Jason) Noel, Sara (Rick Valderamma) Williams, James Williams, Ashley (Seth) Martin, Joe Zawacki, Amy Zawacki, Alissa Zawacki, Kara Williams, Kyle Williams; nine great-grandchildren; and her siblings, David (Rita) Meseberg, Leonard (Vivian) Meseberg, Jr., Ronald (Peggy) Meseberg, and Phyllis Woodworth. Winnie was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Williams in 2002; her son, Dana Williams in 1984; her sister, Linda Juarez in 2016; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or . Her family would like to thank the staff at Holiday Retirement @ Oakwood Hills for helping her to enjoy all the activities. Beehive Homes of Eau Claire would be mom's last home. The staff &and residents embraced our Mom and made her and us part of their family. We could not have found a more caring place for her to live. Thanks to Dr. Hamblin who provided her care and always had time to listen, and also the St. Joseph Hospice team who made her comfortable.

A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave., Eau Claire, with Pastor Mark Schwinn officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Spider Lake Cemetery, Round Lake Township, Sawyer County. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.