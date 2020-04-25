Winnie Davis Hodo Frey

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Winnie Davis Hodo Frey, age 94 of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born in Amory, MS to the late Peter Thomas Hodo and Nona Seay Hodo on January 4, 1926.

Winnie was valedictorian of the Amory High School class of 1944. She graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, NC where she met her husband of 72 years, Melvin Frey. They married on February 28, 1948.

Winnie began her teaching career at Becker High School in Mississippi, but interrupted her career briefly with the arrival of her three children, Melissa, Gail, and Linda. After relocating to the south side of Chicago for Mel's work, she resumed teaching at Washington Elementary School. Soon after, she moved to Roosevelt Jr. High School in Riverdale, IL where she taught and was the librarian for more than three decades. While working full time and raising three children, Winnie also completed her masters degree in library science at Chicago Teachers College. She loved her students and enjoyed teaching the nuances of grammar and appreciation of literature and language.

Winnie and Mel lived in Dolton, IL for 38 years before relocating to Lansing, IL in 1994. Village Church was a centerpiece of Winnie's life. Her sweet and kind nature endeared her to all. She was more interested in hearing how you were doing than relating anything about herself. One of her many gifts to the church, of which she remained most proud, was editing the Sunday school textbook for the church's youth.

Road trips were a favorite. Mel's work with the railroads allowed the two of them to enjoy interesting and beautiful places across the USA eventually visiting every state. After retiring, they spent each spring in Delray Beach, FL. Spontaneous road trips to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and Kentucky were frequent diversions.

Winnie loved her parents and her siblings, Frances, Carolyn, Gaila, and Pete beyond measure and always remained connected to her roots in Amory. Every summer and extended holiday she returned to her birthplace with her children to embrace her childhood and spend time with family. The sound of the sisters together remains unforgettable with the instant return of Winnie's sweet southern accent and plenty of exuberant giggling. Her children learned to love the same family and place that had made her who she was.

The final ten years of her life were spent in Scottsdale, AZ with her steadfast and beloved husband, Mel, and cared for by her devoted daughter, Melissa. Her daughter Nona Gail Frey Monson preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Melvin, of Scottsdale, Arizona; her daughters, Melissa Frey (Laura Cooper) of Phoenix, Arizona and Linda Brown (Wesley) of Denver, Colorado; and two grandchildren, Andy Brown (Samantha) and Laura Brown.

Her family extends their gratitude to her compassionate Pueblo Norte Senior Living family and the wonderful caregivers with Hospice of the Valley. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org) or La Casa de Cristo Church (lascasadecristo.com).