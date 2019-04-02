Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Xavier Hugo Orta.

Xavier Hugo Orta

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Xavier Hugo Orta, age 25 of East Chicago, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Delilah; mother, Maricela (Muawiyah Hamad) Barocio; three brothers: Alfredo, Victor and Julius Orta; fiancée, Miranda Galindo; two step children, Dominic and Mia; grandmothers, Maria Orta and Dolores Alonzo; aunts and uncles: Cisco (Winna) Orta, Omar (Reyna) Gonzalez, Juan (Jackie) Barocio, Miguel Gonzalez, Jose, Monica and Christy (Augie) Barocio, Yolanda Martinez and Letty Murillo; numerous cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Alfredo "Freddy" Orta.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Stephen Kosinski officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Xavier was an employee at Jupiter Aluminum, Hammond, IN.

