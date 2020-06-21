Yolanda Perez
Yolanda Perez

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Yolanda Perez, age 69, of East Chicago, was called home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Francisco DeHoyos, Maria Wells and Margarita DeHoyos; precious grandchildren, Francisco Marinda, Neveah DeHoyos, Ena DeHoyos, Adi DeHoyos, Phoenix Wells, Elizabeth Valdez, Tristen Gallegos and Ethan Gallegos; sisters, Irma(Jose)Santiago and Rosa Sanchez; dearest Love, Mac Gallegos and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Ignacia Nunez and brothers, Antonio, Frank, Pedro and Roberto Nunez.

Yolanda worked for Inland Steel, BP Amoco and Ameristar Casino. She had a love for music and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who cherished her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are requested.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Avenue Schererville, IN. Father Mark Plavina officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. www.solanpruzinfuenralhome.com



Published in The Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
JUN
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Rosie, my condolences to you and your family. I know how much you loved your sister. May she rest in peace.
Rose Fernandez
Friend
June 17, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the Perez family. Yolanda was a beautiful person, she had a heart of gold. I worked with Yolanda at Ameristar her beautiful smile brightened a room. May you rest in Heaven my friend.
Elsa Cole
Friend
June 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss prayers for the family!
Jose and Ninji Mendoza
Family
