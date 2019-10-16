Yvonna (Ryan) Palmer

VANDALIA, MI - Yvonna (Ryan) Palmer, age 96, passed away on Tuesday (October 8, 2019) at her home in Vandalia, MI. She was born on April 28, 1923 in Boston, IN to Dennis and Eva Austerman Ryan. She graduated from Webster High School in 1941 and then attended Richmond Business College. She retired from Pullman Standard in Hammond, Indiana in 1983. Yvonna was a frequent visitor to Florida and moved to Michigan in 2014 to reside with Richard Baumgartner. She was known for her legendary afghans, her yearly Christmas cookie production with her sister Eileen and was an active bridge player well into her 90's.

Survivors include her brother-in-law Carl Green, sister-in-law Lois Ryan and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Anna Barbara Toschlog, Eileen Green and brothers Joe and Thomas Ryan Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (October 19, 2019) in Saint John Catholic Church (400 N. Spring Street, New Paris, OH 45347. Father David Doseck will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Saint Mary Cemetery in Richmond. Family and friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday (October 19, 2019) at the church. Memorial contributions can be made in Yvonna's name to your local hospice organization of your choice. RIGGLE-WALTERMANN MORTUARY is in charge of arrangements.