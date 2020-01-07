Yvonne (Kencos) Androff

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Yvonne (Kencos) Androff Schererville, age 81 passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020. Yvonne was born in Dmbeni, Greece on September 14, 1938.

Survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Carl Androff, beloved granddaughter Alyssa Androff, Brother Dr. John Kencos and sister in law Dr. Antigoni Kencos. Nieces Ann (Joseph) Hajek, Nicolette Kencos (Fred) Mangon, and many other Friends, nephews, nieces, and family in Europe and the United States. Joined in heaven with her son Christ Androff, parents Anastasis and Dimana, sister Sophie (Kencoff) Proff and brother in law Chris Proff. Also preceded by father in law Hristo Andreevski and mother in law Thomaija Andreevski, (Androff). Yvonne was a very loving and selfless person. She was an amazing mother, wife and grandmother. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed spending quality time with her friends and family. She will be missed very dearly by many.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the LINCOLN RIDGER FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Yvonne's family on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until time of service.