Yvonne "Bonnie" Demas

HAMMOND, IN - Yvonne "Bonnie" Demas age 82, of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She is survived by her children: daughter, Debra (William) Mangerson, stepdaughter, Kathleen (Ralph) Holmes; grandchildren: Brianna Mangerson and Christopher Holmes; sister, Sherrian (Michael) Lingo; brother in-law and sister in-law, Chris and Linda Demas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Donald Demas; parents: Lena and Warren Caston.

Yvonne enjoyed roller skating, shoe shopping, having lunch with her friends, and volunteering her time at Woodmar United Methodist Church. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will take place on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME (6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN). Pastor Esta Rosario officiating. Donations in memory Yvonne may be made to Woodmar United Methodist Church or the family. For more information please call 219.845.3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.