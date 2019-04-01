Yvonne Susan Schmittel Czajkowski (nee Yates)

MILWAUKEE, WI - Yvonne Susan Schmittel Czajkowski (nee Yates), 63, of Milwaukee, and formerly of Walker, MN and Hammond, IN, passed away as a result of a fire at her home Friday, February 1, 2019.

A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held on her birthday, April 6, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 2918 Carlson Drive in Hammond. Yvonne will be forever remembered by her children, Christy Schmittel, Samantha Doughty and Charlie (Tiffany) Schmittel; five grandchildren, Christopher, Danielle, Beck, Caydence and Alyssa; two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Samuel; brothers, Roger (Cynthia) Yates and Russell Yates. She also leaves behind her adored dog, Sammy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Yates and Patricia Pataky.

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Milwaukee Fire Station 17 for their heroic efforts to try and save Yvonne and to Milwaukee Fire Station 12 for finding and rescuing Sammy.

A special thank you to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission who cared for Yvonne's beloved dog, Sammy, after he was rescued from the fire. Sammy is doing well and has been reunited with Yvonne's children.