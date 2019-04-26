Yvonne Upshaw

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Yvonne Upshaw, age 82, of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, April 21, 2019 at the Great Lakes Healthcare Center in Dyer, IN. Yvonne was born on September 25, 1936 in East Chicago, to the late Homer and Lizzie (nee Wilson) Williams. Yvonne retired as a Cataloger at the East Chicago Public Library; she was a graduate from East Chicago Washington High School in 1954. She will be remembered as loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, matriarch of the Williams family and friend to many. Yvonne is survived by her husband, James Upshaw of East Chicago; daughter, Donna Karen of East Chicago; Son Paul Andrew, Grandchildren C'Aira, Phillip Jr, Paul Jr. and James, Great Grandson Christian, Brother Dolfus (Jannie) Williams and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Arthur Upshaw, Sr.

Visitation held Thursday, April 26, 2019 at from 2:00pm to 8:00pm with family time from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00am at Great Destiny Bible Church, 1920 E. Columbus Drive, East Chicago, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.