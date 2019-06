Zivana Trajkovska

CROWN POINT, IN - Zivana Trajkovska age 80 of Crown Point, passed away June 25, 2019. Survived by her husband Trajko; sons Robert and Albert; six grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, Merrillville. Burial, Holy Cross Orthodox Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Pomen prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

She was a retired employee of Arthur Weiner Company.