Zorka Jurkovic

SCHERERILLE, IN - Zorka Jurkovic, age 91, of Schererville, IN formerly of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully February 21, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Millie (Svetko) Balach, Bogdanka (Aleksandar) Aleksic, Nikola (Joan) Jurkovic; adoring "Baba" to Jovan (Kristina) Aleksic, Dr. Liljana Aleksic, Milica (Jack) Thomason, and Nikola Balach, Svetlana (Brandon) Reiss, Branislav Jurkovic; loving great-grandmother to Gianna, Petra, Benjamin, Nikola, Danijela, and Mila; sisters: Danica, Mara and Milica of Serbia; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, Kumovi and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Milos.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 AM at St. Simeon Mirotochivi Serbian Orthodox Church, 3737 E. 114th St. Chicago, IL with V. Rev. Luka Lukic officiating. At rest, Most Holy Mother of God Cemetery in Grayslake, IL. Friends are invited to visit with Zorka's family on Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.) Pomen prayer service at 7:30 PM.

Zorka was a long standing member of St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church and the Circle of Serbian Sisters, she was a lifelong supporter of many Serbian Orthodox charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church or The Nativity of the Mother of God Monastery in New Carlisle, IN.