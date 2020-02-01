|
|
___________________________________
"I have fought the good fight"
I have finished the race,
I have kept the faith." -II Timothy 4:7
____________________________________
Robert Allen Gatling, long time resident of Jamaica
Queens, NY passed away in his battle against cancer on
Thursday, the 23rd of January, 2020 at the age of 76. He
was surrounded by his loving children.
Born February 5, 1943 to Olive (née: Crum;
affectionately known as 'Mother') and Claude Gatling
(both deceased), Robert has four siblings from this
union and an additional nine half brothers and sisters
from other unions. He is survived by: Donnie Gatling,
Julio Gatling, Ida Mary Snooki Hearon, Denise Davis,
Steven Davis and Sandra Davis (twins), Cecil Davis and
Russell Davis (twins).
Robert (also known as 'Kumbali' and 'Bobby') enjoyed a
famed young adulthood as an athlete and track star,
garnering numerous local honors and features in the NY
Times during his high school and college tenure before
transferring to Southern University in Louisiana on an
athletic scholarship where he met and married Rita
Metoyer. Together they had nine children who all
survive his death: Diemetrial Gatling, Robert Gatling Jr.,
Alice Gatling, David Gatling, Ruby Gatling, Musatye
Metoyer, Olive Gatling, Iman-Ivon Gatling, and
Nkrumah Gatling. In addition to his siblings and
children, Robert is survived by numerous nieces,
nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Planted firmly in his New York roots, Robert lived by
four pillars of culture, health/wellness, education, and
spirituality. These values he inculcated into his children
and espoused to everyone he touched. Over the years,
he amassed a very large network of friends and family
who were drawn to his unforgettable personality. He
continued to compete in athletics well into his fifties,
including several triathlons.
Robert Allen Gatling was laid to rest in Spring, Texas.
Memorial Service will be held on:
Wednesday, February 5th 2020 from five o'clock in the evening until eight o'clock in the evening.
Roy L. Gilmore's Funeral Home
19102 Linden Blvd
Jamaica, NY 11412
718-528-7765
Pleases send flowers/condolences to above.
Published in NY News York.com on Feb. 2, 2020