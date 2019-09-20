Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Edward Allinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1934 - 2019

A. Edward Allinson, a pioneer in the mutual fund industry, died peacefully, surrounded by family in New York City on September 13, 2019. He was 84.



A man of style, wit and generosity, Mr. Allinson will be remembered for his outgoing demeanor and shrewd business mind. He was a collector of friends, a born raconteur and a dispenser of sage advice.



Born in Philadelphia, he attended Lasalle College High School and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He began his career at IBM where he became the firm's youngest branch manager. Selected as a Sloan Fellow, he received a Master's Degree in Management from MIT in 1971. He joined State Street Bank and Trust where he was instrumental in the growth of the bank's mutual fund service business and the start of their master trust services for pension plans. By utilizing new technologies which reduced the cost of custody and servicing of mutual funds, he helped to build the modern mutual fund industry.



In 1978 he joined Chase Manhattan Bank, where he served as Executive Vice President for International Consumer, Global Private Banking, Institutional Banking, Information Services businesses and the Trust and Investment activities.



In 1987 he assumed the Presidency of Mitchell Hutchins Asset Management, an affiliate of PaineWebber, Inc. He returned to State Street in 1990 as Executive Vice President where he remained until his retirement in 1999.



Upon retiring from State Street, Mr. Allinson took on the role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for one year of Equiserve. He was a long term member of the Board of Directors of DST Systems Inc., Kansas City Southern and Boston Financial Data Services.



Passionate about public service, Mr. Allinson was involved with a diverse group of institutions including the Undergraduate Executive Board of the Wharton School, the Board of Managers of the New York Botanical Garden, the Business Committee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Board of Trustees of Tuskegee Institute, the Board of Trustees of the Salvation Army, and the Board of Trustees of LaSalle College High School.



Mr. Allinson and his wife Margarita lived in Palm Beach, FL and Southampton, NY. They were members of The Everglades Club and The Beach Club in Palm Beach and The Bathing Corporation in Southampton.



He is survived by his wife Margarita Arias Allinson, his children Courtney Arnot, A. Edward Allinson, III, and wife Hilary, Bradford J. Allinson and wife Hilary, stepchildren Roger Van Voorhees and Amanda Van Voorhees Zajko, grandchildren Bobby and Hayden Arnot, Carter, Ashley, Reid, Justin and Brooke Allinson.



In lieu flowers, contributions can be made to LaSalle College High School, 8605 Cheltenham Avenue, Wyndmoor, PA 19038.



A private service will be held in Palm Beach followed by a memorial celebration later this Fall. Published on NYTimes.com from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019

