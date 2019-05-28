Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. PETER LOW. View Sign Service Information Riverside Memorial Chapel 180 West 76th Street New York , NY 10023 (212)-362-6600 Send Flowers Obituary

Low--A. Peter. Age 77, passed away suddenly in New York on May 25th, 2019. Born to Marjorie and Arthur Low on September 3rd, 1941. Peter was adoring husband to Peggy (Bernstein) of 54 years. Father to Amy Chasen (David) and John Low (Donna Fiore). Grandfather of Carly, Halle, Alexis and Zachary. Brother of Babette Low (deceased) and brother-in-law of Jane Bernstein. Peter was the most devoted, loving and selfless husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. His family meant everything to him and was his top priority. Peter started his career at 21 as the youngest member of the New York Stock Exchange. He was the third generation of his family to be a member of the NYSE and he worked on the Floor for over 40 years. He was an active member serving as Executive Vice President and Treasurer of the Alliance of Floor Brokers, as well as serving on its Advisory Council. He was also President of the Buttonwood Club, an organization of NYSE members. Later on in his career, Peter was the Chief Executive Officer of Griswold Company, Inc. Peter was an avid collector of historical letters, an avid reader of history and finance books and imparted this love of finance and history to his children and grandchildren. He wrote articles about the history of Wall Street that were published in various financial publications. He was also featured in a series published by the New York Historical Society called Remembering Wall Street 1950-1980. Peter was an active member of Beach Point Club in Mamaroneck for almost 50 years. He served on the Board as well as on various committees. Peter attended the Horace Mann School in New York City as well as the University of Vermont. He will be missed dearly by all of his family and friends. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at 11am - Riverside Memorial Chapel - 180 West 76th Street.



Published in The New York Times on May 28, 2019

