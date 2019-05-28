LOW--A. Peter. We are deeply saddened that Peter has passed away. He was outstanding in so many ways. An astute and respected businessman as well as a devoted husband, father and grandfather and a close and treasured friend to our family for over fifty years. He leaves us heartbroken, but with so many special memories on which to look back. Our condolences to the Low and Chasen families. You will be in our thoughts forever. The Brown, Trauber and Ritterman families



