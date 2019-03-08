LEE--A. Warren, 93, passed away March 5, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. Lifelong New Yorker, kept young by his intellectual curiosity, passion for classical music, love of the Yankees and The New York Times. Beloved husband of Shirley Mills Lee; devoted father of Madeleine (Adam) Fishman and Jessica Lee Derby; loving grandfather of Graham Alden Derby and Mia Fishman. He will be missed.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2019