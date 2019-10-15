Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. WILLIAM URQUHART. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

URQUHART--A. William. "Bill," age 72, died on October 4, 2019 at City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, CA. He was born in Massapequa, NY on February 20, 1947. Bill was a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, which together with John B. Quinn he helped to grow from 15 to 800 lawyers in his 31-year tenure at the firm. He personally recruited countless partners to the firm with his unique combination of charm and vision to help make the firm a global litigation force. Bill was well-known as a father figure and mentor to many people in his life. He selflessly placed the interests of others over himself, often giving clients to his mentees to help build their careers. Bill attended Fordham University on a track scholarship and the evening division of Fordham University School of Law, graduating with his J.D. in 1977. Bill was a world-renowned lawyer who specialized in complex business disputes in matters ranging from high-stakes international arbitrations to patent disputes to class actions. He also led numerous internal corporate investigations. Bill leaves behind his beloved wife Mary of South Pasadena, CA, six children - Edward (Pam) Urquhart of Ridgefield, CT; Alison Urquhart of Geneva, Switzerland; Elizabeth Urquhart of London, UK; Abigail Urquhart (Carter George) of South Pasadena, CA; Brian Urquhart of South Pasadena, CA; Christine Urquhart of Washington, DC, and eight grandchildren Maiya, Katie, Dylan, Jack, Declan, Chloe, Eloise, and William. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fordham Law School's Evening Division. Donations can be made at: law.fordham.edu/ BillUrquhart. The service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1501 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030, on Saturday, October, 19, 2019 at 1:30pm. Published in The New York Times on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

