1/
AARON BALASNY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AARON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BALASNY--Aaron. With great sadness, the family of Aaron Balasny mourn his loss. Aaron received his Ph.D in Clinical Psychology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1964. In addition to private practice in Rockville Centre, New York, he served as Director of the Psychology Intern Program and as Chief of the Division of Psychology at Nassau University Medical Center. He profoundly influenced the lives of the students he trained and mentored and the patients he treated. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice, by his children, Seth Balasny and Jennifer and Tim Cope, and by the grandchildren he adored: Josie, Ava, Daphne, and Hudson. Aaron was a man of great integrity and passion whose presence will be immeasurably missed. Anyone wishing to honor Aaron may do so by making a contribution to Children's Aid and Family Services, 200 Robin Road, Paramus, New Jersey 07652.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved