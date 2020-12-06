BALASNY--Aaron. With great sadness, the family of Aaron Balasny mourn his loss. Aaron received his Ph.D in Clinical Psychology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1964. In addition to private practice in Rockville Centre, New York, he served as Director of the Psychology Intern Program and as Chief of the Division of Psychology at Nassau University Medical Center. He profoundly influenced the lives of the students he trained and mentored and the patients he treated. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice, by his children, Seth Balasny and Jennifer and Tim Cope, and by the grandchildren he adored: Josie, Ava, Daphne, and Hudson. Aaron was a man of great integrity and passion whose presence will be immeasurably missed. Anyone wishing to honor Aaron may do so by making a contribution to Children's Aid and Family Services, 200 Robin Road, Paramus, New Jersey 07652.





