POSNER--Aaron S., beloved husband of Rita Nussbaum Posner for 75 years, father of Jane and Nancy, loving grandpa to Jamie and Sonia, died at home on June 17, at the age of 98. Born to Benjamin Posner and Ida Falbaum Posner in Newark, NJ; after graduating from Rutgers University he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served proudly in WWII as a decorated 2nd Lieutenant. He earned a PhD in crystallography at Brooklyn Polytech and University of Liege, Belgium. A pioneer in bone and tooth research, a professor of biochemistry at Cornell Medical School, he spent the final years of a distinguished career leading research at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He had a deep appreciation for the arts, both as spectator and creator. Above all else, he was devoted to and loved by his family.
Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019