KALIMIAN--Abi Passed away peacefully on January 27th in Palm Beach, surrounded by his family. Born in 1923 in Kashan, Iran, he was the oldest son of seven siblings and the Patriarch of his extended family in America. He arrived in New York in 1946 where he founded Abington Properties and successfully grew the company through his 70-year career as a builder and owner throughout the city. At a dance at the 92nd Street Y he met the love of his life, Mona Lisa Goldrus, who survives him. They married in 1949 and the family flourished. He was a loving husband for over 70 years and the proud father of three children, Linda Berley, Mark Kalimian (Keren) and Sharon Sterling; the devoted grandfather of 11; and adoring great-grand- father of three. He is also survived by his sister, Minu Ohebshalom and brother, Elias Kalimian; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers and one sister. He was a man of strong conviction and was never shy about expressing his opinions to those around him. He was a tough and demanding leader of those he worked with and expected family, friends and co-workers to uphold the high standards and beliefs that he maintained throughout his life. With Abi you always knew exactly where you stood. He was a generous and charitable man, but preferred to donate anonymously to the many worthy causes he supported. Abi was a devotee of Volleyball, Backgammon, Exercise and Good Persian Food. But above all else, he believed in the strength and sanctity of his family, all of whom he loved dearly. He lived a long and wonderful life and will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held at Schwartz Brothers-Jeffer Memorial Chapel, 114-03 Queens Blvd in Forest Hills on Wednesday, January 29th at 11:00am Burial will be private.



