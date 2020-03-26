MANDEL--Abigail Riner, passed away on March 24. She was a nurse for all seasons and a lifelong activist. She became prominent in The Workers Circle as a many-time member of the National Executive Board, eventually serving as Vice-President of the organization. Her focus, for many decades was always on education. Married to George Mandel for 71 years, she is survived by children David and Diane, Louise and Elliott; grandchildren Jeff and Angela, Jason and Devin, Doug and Miryam, Rachel; great-grandchildren Carmen, Anne, Lewis, Elaine and Ella. A private family service will be held on March 26. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Camp Kinder Ring Scholarship Fund (c/o The Worker's Circle, 247 West 37 Street, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10018).



