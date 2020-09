Or Copy this URL to Share

DENOWITZ--Abraham, passed away on September 22 at the age of 94. Beloved husband to Rita; cherished father to Anne Pae, Debbie Leon (Bob) and Michael (deceased); adored grandfather to Sarah, Stefan, John, and Daniel. Please honor his life with a donation to the Central Park Conservancy or the soup kitchen at Temple Shaaray Tefila.





