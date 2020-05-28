DWECK--Abraham Allan S., passed peacefully in his home in Scarsdale, NY on May 27th at the age of 86. Adoring husband to Debrah, his wife of 63 years, cherished father to David, Robert and Allegra, doting grandfather to Evan and Gabriella and adored father-in-law to Debbie and David, he will be lovingly remembered by all who were graced by his kindness, generosity and humor. Affectionately referred to as Abe, Al, Uncle Al, Brahim and Jiddo, his greatest joy came from being with his loving family, whether hosting festive holiday meals or traveling with them around the globe, he always welcomed them with open arms, a big hug and radiant smile. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Abe won the affections of Debrah after learning of her love of theatre and soon they were married and raising three children in Scarsdale. He co-founded the Sephardic Congregation of New Rochelle-Scarsdale as a place where others of Sephardic descent could worship in the tradition of their forefathers. With a lifelong passion for music that he passed on to his children, and an encyclopedic knowledge of the classical repertoire, he enrolled at the Juilliard School of Music at the age of 70 to study conducting. Soon after, he achieved his dream of leading an orchestra when he conducted a rehearsal of the Bronx Symphony Orchestra. Family, friends and colleagues will remember his warmth, integrity, dedication to his family and his endless supply of jokes. Donations can be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.
Published in New York Times on May 28, 2020.