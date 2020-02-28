Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abraham Zamichow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1925 - 2020

Abraham Zamichow of New York, NY passed away on February 15, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 94. His parents, the late Joseph and Rebecca (Neuman) Zamichow were first generation immigrants from eastern Europe and he was born May 7, 1925, the youngest of five children. All the children helped to support the family and young Abe was industrious at finding various odd jobs including one marching up and down Brighton Beach in the summer selling ice cream to the crowds who came to cool off.



He served in WWII in the U.S. Navy from age 18 to his honorable discharge and afterwards attended New York University. He received his Ph.D. in English Literature from St. John's University and was an inspirational teacher and department chair for many years in the New York City public school system before becoming a Principal at the Yeshiva of Flatbush Joel Braverman High School. He married Marjorie in 1986 and they spent many happy years together reading, talking, doing crossword puzzles and enjoying each other's company.



Abraham was an ardent educator enriching all and as a student of the humanities, exemplified a thoughtful and positive approach to life. All who knew Abe were touched by his knowledge, humor and intellect as well as his love of Shakespeare and his passionate enjoyment of classical music, notably the symphonic works of Gustav Mahler.



Abraham leaves behind his beloved wife Marjorie (Greenberg), his children Maureen (Zamichow) Chin, Lloyd Zamichow and Beth Zamichow, and Marjorie's children Charles Greenberg and his wife Amy, Iris Udasin and her husband Gary. He is the proud grandfather of Hannah, Walter and Nathaniel Chin; Rebecca and Helen Greenberg; Sharon Udasin Shaniv (Ravid Shaniv) and Ronald Udasin; and the great-grandfather of Amit and Eden Shaniv. He was predeceased by his former wife Florence (Lakser), his brother Bernard Zamichow and his sisters Ethel Weisinger, Etta Schmerler and Evelyn Neuman.



He will be missed and always loved.



Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey.

