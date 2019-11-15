Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADAIR LOBDELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOBDELL--Adair Gans. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 8, 2019. She is survived by her five children: Robin Adair Logan of Quechee, VT, Lucy Cotton Gans of Allentown, PA, James Adair Gans of Bloomington, IN, Elizabeth Warne Gans of Austin, TX, and John Gould Gans of New York, NY. Other surviving members of the family include three stepchildren, ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She was born on December 17, 1922 in Somerville, NJ, the daughter of Frances LeBeau and Maurice Stephenson Gould. She attended Grey Court School in Stamford, CT and graduated from St. Agnes School in New York, NY. Adair was an accomplished artist studying at the Art Students League of New York and worked in advertising at Gimbel's department store. She married James Howard Gans (deceased) in 1944. After Mr. Gans returned from serving overseas in World War II, the couple lived for many years in Monmouth County, NJ where they raised their five children until his death. She remarried Francis Lobdell (deceased) in 1979 and the couple relocated to Vermont where they spent the remainder of their lives. She remained a passionate painter throughout her life specializing in portraits, landscapes, and still lifes. She was particularly well known for her sensitive oil and pastel portraits of children. Adair's greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and was an avid supporter of their various athletic, musical, and artistic endeavors. Adair was a member of Trinity Church, Shelburne, VT and Landgrove, VT Church. There will be a memorial service in Landgrove, Vermont in the spring of 2020.



