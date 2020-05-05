ADAM KOVACS
KOVACS--Adam, passed away at Elmhurst General Hospital on April 11 from complications of the coronavirus at the age of 72. Born in Hungary, Adam ran the family travel agency, but his true interest was in the arts. He was a cartoonist and an expert on musicals, who also composed his own music. He is survived by his brother, Charles, sister-in-law, Catherine, niece, Anne and her family, cousin, Judith Klein and her family, by faithful friend Mei-I Chang, and many other relatives and friends. He was buried at the Mount Hebron Cemetery in Flushing, NY and a memorial ceremony will be held at a later date.


Published in New York Times on May 5, 2020.
