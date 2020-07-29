MAX--Adam E. The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation mourns the loss of its beloved friend and Board President, Adam E. Max, an inspirational leader who helped guide the Foundation towards national prominence. A brilliant strategist and creative thinker, he was instrumental in bridging the Foundation's two main areas of philanthropy, healthcare and the arts. His generous heart, extraordinary intellect, peerless wit and boundless energy will be profoundly missed by the entire Hillman community. We extend our love and heartfelt condolences to his wife Diane, his children, Hannah, Jonah and Ezra, and all his family and friends. Ahrin Mishan Executive Director, The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store