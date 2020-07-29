MAX--Adam E. A true builder of community, family and relationships which stretched around the globe, Adam E. Max, 62, of New York City and Telluride, Colorado, passed away on July 27th after being diagnosed last September with cholangiocarcinoma. Adam was a devoted husband to his wife of 35 years, Diane Max, and an exceptional father to his three children, Hannah, Jonah and Ezra. At the time of his passing he was Chair of the Board of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, a position he had held since 2017. In addition to his leadership at BAM, Adam served as President of the Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation, and as a trustee of St. Ann's Warehouse, the Bank Street College of Education and the Telluride Foundation. A longtime partner of The Jordan Company, a private equity firm which he joined in 1986, Adam combined his leadership at The Jordan Company with a dedication to mentoring and fostering new talent - instilling his commitment, confidence, keen business acumen and sense of humor in the next generation of leaders. Adam was born on July 18th, 1958 in New York City to Herbert and Dorothy Max. He attended PS 66, the Bank Street School for Children and the Collegiate School. He received a B.A. with honors in Literature and Society from Brown University. In addition to a circle of dear friends from these communities and around the world Adam is survived by his wife, Diane L. Max, his three children, Hannah, Jonah and Ezra Max, his brothers, Daniel (D.T.) and Eric Max and his mother-in-law, Joan Peterson. Donations can be made in his honor to the Brooklyn Academy of Music and/or The Telluride Foundation.





