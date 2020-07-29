MAX--Adam E. Brooklyn Academy of Music board and staff deeply mourn the passing of board chairman Adam E. Max on July 27. An enthusiastic BAM patron for more than 30 years, Adam joined the board in 2003, becoming co-vice chair in 2008 and chairman in 2017. He led with grace and humility, and his buoyant humor and thoughtfulness touched us all. Adam was integral to BAM's growth through the construction and opening of BAM Fisher and BAM Strong. He guided the organization through a leadership transition, and initiated board training in DEI. His devotion and great generosity will never be forgotten. A native New Yorker, Adam had longstanding philanthropic connections to the city's culture, social services, and education sectors. Our thoughts and prayers are with Adam's beloved wife, Diane Max, and their children, Hannah, Jonah, and Ezra. -BAM President Katy Clark, Artistic Director David Binder, Board Vice Chairs William I. Campbell and Nora Ann Wallace, President Emerita Karen Brooks Hopkins, Executive Producer Emeritus Joseph V. Melillo, BAM board and staff.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store