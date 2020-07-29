1/
ADAM MAX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ADAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAX--Adam E. Brooklyn Academy of Music board and staff deeply mourn the passing of board chairman Adam E. Max on July 27. An enthusiastic BAM patron for more than 30 years, Adam joined the board in 2003, becoming co-vice chair in 2008 and chairman in 2017. He led with grace and humility, and his buoyant humor and thoughtfulness touched us all. Adam was integral to BAM's growth through the construction and opening of BAM Fisher and BAM Strong. He guided the organization through a leadership transition, and initiated board training in DEI. His devotion and great generosity will never be forgotten. A native New Yorker, Adam had longstanding philanthropic connections to the city's culture, social services, and education sectors. Our thoughts and prayers are with Adam's beloved wife, Diane Max, and their children, Hannah, Jonah, and Ezra. -BAM President Katy Clark, Artistic Director David Binder, Board Vice Chairs William I. Campbell and Nora Ann Wallace, President Emerita Karen Brooks Hopkins, Executive Producer Emeritus Joseph V. Melillo, BAM board and staff.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved