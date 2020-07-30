MAX--Adam. The board and staff of the New-York Historical Society mourn the untimely passing of Adam Max. From his elementary school days, when he would ride the New York subways alone to visit friends in other boroughs, he was a ceaseless man about town. He stamped an indelible mark on the New-York Historical Society when he and his wife Diane endowed and named the annual Diane and Adam E. Max Conference on Women's History. Adam's enthusiasm, curiosity, and generosity were exemplary. We extend our deepest sympathy to Diane and their three children. Pam Schafler, Chair Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair Louise Mirrer, President & CEO Valerie Paley, Director, Center for Women's History





