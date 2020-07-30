1/
ADAM MAX
MAX--Adam. The board and staff of the New-York Historical Society mourn the untimely passing of Adam Max. From his elementary school days, when he would ride the New York subways alone to visit friends in other boroughs, he was a ceaseless man about town. He stamped an indelible mark on the New-York Historical Society when he and his wife Diane endowed and named the annual Diane and Adam E. Max Conference on Women's History. Adam's enthusiasm, curiosity, and generosity were exemplary. We extend our deepest sympathy to Diane and their three children. Pam Schafler, Chair Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair Louise Mirrer, President & CEO Valerie Paley, Director, Center for Women's History


Published in New York Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2020
Valarie Ding
July 29, 2020
I remember playing baseball with Adam for Collegiate at Horace Mann. Condolences. He hit a Double. Bill Lichtblau
Bill Lichtblau
Classmate
July 29, 2020
My condolences to Diane, the Max family and the Jordan Company. It was exceptionally sad to hear the news this morning of Adam's passing. I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Adam for nearly 13 years. He was an incredibly supportive business partner to our Company and those who knew them at PRG will miss him greatly.
Scott Hansen
Coworker
July 29, 2020
Great Guy. A combination of unwavering optimism, wittiness and determination all but insured his success in so many endeavors. I enjoyed his partnership and camaraderie for 17 years - many laughs and fond memories - his positive energy and outlook certainly left its mark on others.

My condolences to Diane and his three children.
Jack Lowden
Coworker
