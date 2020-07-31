MAX--Adam E. Collegiate School mourns the loss of our distinguished alumnus, past parent, and former Trustee Adam E. Max '76. Brilliant, forceful, and kind, he was a passionate and energetic benefactor of Collegiate, who, as co-chair of the School's campaign committee, was instrumental in making possible Collegiate's historic move to its new location. To his wife, Diane; his daughter, Hannah; his sons, Jonah '13 and Ezra '17; his brothers Daniel (D.T.) '79 and Eric; and to all his family, associates, and friends, we extend our deepest condolences. Jonathan K. Youngwood '85 President David S. Lourie Head of School





