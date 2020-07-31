1/
ADAM MAX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ADAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAX--Adam E. Collegiate School mourns the loss of our distinguished alumnus, past parent, and former Trustee Adam E. Max '76. Brilliant, forceful, and kind, he was a passionate and energetic benefactor of Collegiate, who, as co-chair of the School's campaign committee, was instrumental in making possible Collegiate's historic move to its new location. To his wife, Diane; his daughter, Hannah; his sons, Jonah '13 and Ezra '17; his brothers Daniel (D.T.) '79 and Eric; and to all his family, associates, and friends, we extend our deepest condolences. Jonathan K. Youngwood '85 President David S. Lourie Head of School


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved